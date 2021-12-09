More Washingtonians filed for unemployment last week than the week before, but the increase could reflect seasonal layoffs in sectors such as construction and farming rather than a surge of pandemic-related job losses.

Washingtonians filed 6,806 new, or “initial,” claims for jobless benefits last week, up nearly 37% from the prior week, according to data posted Thursday by the state Employment Security Department.

The rise comes as the nation as a whole saw new claims fall nearly 19% to 184,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s the lowest level since 1969.

Economists noted, however, that because jobs claims data are adjusted for seasonality, this week’s national numbers may have missed some layoffs: Without seasonal adjustments, national claims actually would have climbed to almost 281,000.

The rise in new claims in Washington may come in part from layoffs in industries that are normally affected by seasonal changes. Construction, for example, saw 2,593 new claims, up nearly 40% from the week before. Jobless claims in farming, forestry, fishing and hunting rose nearly 6% to 471.

“In 2020, seasonality was obscured by the sheer volume of pandemic-related claims,” said Anneliese Vance-Sherman, an ESD regional economist who focuses on the Seattle area. “But we are now seeing our seasonal rhythms again.”

Despite the increases, new claims in Washington are still 32% below the number filed in the same week in 2019, before the pandemic.

The total number of people filing weekly claims is also falling, according to a new monthly report by ESD.

For the four-week period ending Nov. 27, the four-week moving average of regular weekly claims fell nearly 11%, to 45,162, compared to the prior four-week period.

In November, the ESD paid more than $77.5 million in regular benefit payments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.