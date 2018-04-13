CHICAGO (AP) — Sears is set to close its final store inside Chicago’s city limits, ending a 93-year retail legacy in the city.

Sears Holdings says the store in the Portage Park neighborhood on Chicago’s northwest side will be shut down in mid-July. The store opened in 1938.

The closing comes as the retailer now based in suburban Hoffman Estates has been scaling back its Chicago presence for years, with its name coming off the famed Sears Tower skyscraper in 2009.

Frank Suerth says he’s a sixth-generation Chicago resident and that he hates to see Sears leaving the city.

The retailer still has several suburban stores. A company spokesman says it is disappointed with the Chicago closure, but will continue to call Illinois home.