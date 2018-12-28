Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert persuaded banks to finance his bid to buy the retailer out of bankruptcy. Any turnaround won’t come soon enough for some Sears stores, with the company saying it will close 80 more outlets — including a Kmart in Spokane and a Sears store in Kennewick.

Sears Holdings got another chance at survival after Chairman Eddie Lampert put together a last-minute, last-ditch bid to buy the retailer out of bankruptcy.

Lampert persuaded Bank of America and Citigroup to finance his $4.6 billion offer, with help from Royal Bank of Canada, Reuters reported. The banks agreed to provide a $950 million asset-based loan and a $350 million revolving credit line, Reuters said, citing sources familiar with the plan. CNBC reported the bid was submitted late Friday.

The offer from Lampert and his ESL Investments, the chain’s biggest shareholder and creditor, keeps hope alive for the iconic department store company and its more than 50,000 employees. His plan would still need to pass muster with creditors and the bankruptcy court — and he could still be outbid by a liquidator looking to shut Sears and sell off the pieces.

He’ll also have to persuade suppliers to keep restocking the shelves, despite their concerns that they won’t get paid, and lure back shoppers from online outlets and brick-and-mortar rivals with better financing.

“Lampert and ESL have proven for years that they are the problem and they can’t be the solution,” Burt Flickinger, managing director of Strategic Resource Group, a retail-advisory firm, said in an interview before the disclosure. “Even with an approved bid, the company is heading for another iceberg and will sink before the winter weather is gone.”

A representative for Sears declined to comment. ESL and Lampert didn’t respond to messages.

Any turnaround won’t come soon enough for some outlets, with Sears telling employees Friday that it’s closing 80 Sears and Kmart stores in late March 2019 — including a Kmart in Spokane and a Sears store in Kennewick. That’s in addition to the previously announced shutdown of 40 unprofitable stores expected to be completed in February. Liquidation sales are expected to begin in two weeks.

The path to a deal has been complicated by accusations from unsecured creditors that Lampert had unfairly profited from previous bailouts and thus drained value from Sears. The initial version of his rescue plan demanded that Lampert’s ESL Investments hedge fund be released from liability related to any of its pre-bankruptcy transactions.

Lampert, who engineered a $12.3 billion acquisition of Sears by Kmart in 2005, held about $2.5 billion in Sears debt as of September, the result of multiple attempts to keep the chain afloat. He’s shuttered hundreds of money-losing stores, cut more than $1 billion in annual expenses, and spun off units such as Lands’ End.