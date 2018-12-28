Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert persuaded lenders to finance his bid to buy the retailer. Any turnaround won’t come soon enough for some Sears stores, with the company saying it will close 80 more outlets — including a Kmart in Spokane and a Sears store in Kennewick.

Sears Holdings got another chance at survival after Chairman Eddie Lampert put together a last-minute, last-ditch bid to buy the retailer out of bankruptcy.

Lampert persuaded three lenders to finance the $4.4 billion offer, according to a statement from ESL Investments. The plan includes keeping 425 stores open and a $1.3 billion financing commitment, the statement said. The company expects to reinstate severance plans for employees who stay and would maintain guarantees to customers of appliances, televisions, lawn tractors and other big-ticket products.

The offer from Lampert and his ESL Investments, the chain’s biggest shareholder and creditor, keeps hope alive for the iconic department store company and up to 50,000 employees. His plan would still need to pass muster with creditors and the bankruptcy court — and he could still be outbid by a liquidator looking to shut Sears and sell off the pieces.

He’ll also have to persuade suppliers to keep restocking the shelves, despite their concerns that they won’t get paid, and lure back shoppers from online outlets and brick-and-mortar rivals with better financing.

“Lampert and ESL have proven for years that they are the problem and they can’t be the solution,” Burt Flickinger, managing director of Strategic Resource Group, a retail-advisory firm, said in an interview before the disclosure. “Even with an approved bid, the company is heading for another iceberg and will sink before the winter weather is gone.”

Any turnaround won’t come soon enough for some outlets, with Sears telling employees Friday that it’s closing 80 Sears and Kmart stores in late March 2019 — including a Kmart in Spokane and a Sears store in Kennewick. That’s in addition to the previously announced shutdown of 40 unprofitable stores expected to be completed in February. Liquidation sales are expected to begin in two weeks.