CRESSON, Texas (AP) — Hazardous materials crews have resumed the search for a worker who is missing and presumed dead following an explosion at a Texas chemical plant that injured two co-workers.

Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sgt. Earl Gillum says recovery crews are using heavy equipment Friday to clear burned debris at the Tri-Chem Industries plant in Cresson, 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Dallas.

Investigators believe a worker dragging his foot along the floor while chemicals were being mixed sparked Thursday’s explosion. That worker is hospitalized with critical burns. Another worker was treated for lesser injuries.

The search resumed Friday for the third worker who Gillum has said is presumed dead.

Gillum says air quality experts have determined there’s no danger of another blast after toxicity concerns stalled initial firefighting efforts.