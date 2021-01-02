Airline passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport surged at year-end, though that still left travelers at just a third of last year’s comparable period. Another indicator of the region’s economy, pending home sales, continued to run ahead of last year’s pace. Job listings in December dipped from their November levels, while new business starts in Washington sate and nationwide remain below their late-summer peaks.
