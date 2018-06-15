How Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is ramping up its Wi-Fi access for travelers and its workers.

Traveling through America’s busiest airports can often be a frustrating slog through long lines, at times barefoot, only to arrive at your gate and realize you have to overpay for agonizingly slow Wi-Fi.

Whether downloading the latest movie or conducting business while waiting to board your next flight, travelers looking for blazing fast and free wireless internet access will find no better place than Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Ookla, the Seattle-based company behind internet performance testing application Speedtest, recently ranked Sea-Tac as having the fastest Wi-Fi among the largest airports in the U.S. and Canada.

Adriane Holter, head of communications for Ookla, said the rankings were compiled based on an analysis of unsolicited tests taken by people using the Speedtest application.

“Something unique about that is it allows us to measure network performance at the times when people are wanting to know how the internet is working for them,” Holter said in an email. “In essence, it is a snapshot of the actual average internet experience a person can reasonably predict on a network.”

With download speeds of 103 Mbps, Sea-Tac tested 31 percent faster than second place Denver International, which previously held the top spot in the rankings for the past two years. It also surpassed the global leaders in Ookla’s 2017 report.

The increase in speed, which is nearly 60Mbps faster than last year’s tests, is the result of a nearly $10 million Wi-Fi enhancement project, said Perry Cooper, senior manager of media relations for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

“This has been really important to us for several years, because we’re in a tech-savvy town,” Cooper said in an interview.

The first phase of the enhancement project improved service primarily in the main concourses, ticketing areas and pre-security, Cooper said, and included the installation of new cabling and the addition of several access points in the ceiling throughout the building. The old Wi-Fi system shared use of cellular radio equipment.

He said the second phase of the project will focus on improving service in the baggage claim areas and is expected to be completed in October.

The Wi-Fi enhancement is part of a collection of capital-improvement projects costing the Port more than $2 billion.

“I think we have some 90 projects that are ongoing overall and another 30 projects that are being done by our tenants,” Cooper said.

Calgary International, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International and San Francisco International rounded out the top five, consecutively, in Ookla’s rankings.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, the busiest airport in the world according to figures from Airports Council International, made the largest year-over-year improvement to its speeds, increasing from 2.68Mbps download speeds in 2017 to 59.62Mbps in 2018.

Six of the airports tested had average download speeds below 10Mbps, with Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International coming in last with a download speed of 6.41Mbps.