Passenger traffic though Seattle-Tacoma International Airport fell by more than half during one week during mid-March, then fell again by more than half the next week. The global decline in air travel, unmatched since 9-11, has left airlines on the ropes and added to the problems at Boeing.

Passenger volume has started to bounce back, but it has a long way to go. Airlines, meanwhile, are cutting their schedules, filling planes with cargo and looking at cuts to their staffs once the federal bailout money runs out.

