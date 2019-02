PARIS (AP) — French police said Saturday that a yellow vest protester has sustained a hand injury in Paris as the 13th consecutive weekend of demonstrations grew tense on Saturday.

Police say the demonstrator, whose condition isn’t currently known, is being treated by emergency workers.

Police said that about 10 demonstrators have been arrested so far as scuffles broke out between protesters and police near the Champs-Elysees avenue and the National Assembly.

Police fired tear gas in Paris to disperse demonstrators, some of whom threw debris at riot police hunkered down in front of the National Assembly.

The protest in the French capital has passed the National Assembly and will end up near the Eiffel Tower.

The yellow vest activists, who have brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets over the past three months, are now trying to achieve electoral success but the movement is politically divided and has no appointed leader.

President Emmanuel Macron — the target of many demonstrators’ anger — seems to be clawing back support as he tries to quell the movement with a national political debate. Recent polls show Macron’s approval ratings rising.