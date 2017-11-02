CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Editors and reporters at a scrappy, independent newspaper in Venezuela say they are ending their print edition and will publish only online.

The final print edition of Tal Cual went out to readers Thursday, and editor Luisa Quintero says she considers the change a reinvention — not a step back. She says there is plenty for the newspaper still to do.

Tal Cual began in 2000 and has earned a reputation for not shying away from fights with the country’s socialist government.