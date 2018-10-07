LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s leader says her nationalist party will support a new referendum on Britain’s divorce from the European Union if Parliament gets a vote on it.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the Scottish National Party “wouldn’t stand in the way of a second referendum.” She told the BBC the party’s lawmakers in London “would undoubtedly vote for that proposition.”
Britain as a whole voted in 2016 to leave the EU but Scottish voters backed staying in the bloc
With the Conservative British government divided over future economic ties with the EU and Britain’s departure looming on March 29, calls are growing for a new referendum on whether to accept a divorce deal or remain in the bloc.
Pro-EU demonstrators — and their dogs — marched Sunday in London in a “wooferendum” protest demanding a new Brexit vote.