LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s leader is asking British Prime Minister Theresa May to provide “urgent clarity” on plans for a transition period after Britain leaves the European Union, saying she is concerned the country is heading for a “no deal” Brexit.

Britain is due to leave the EU in March 2019, but May suggested last month that relations could remain largely unchanged during a two-year “implementation period.”

This week May suggested there could not be a transition agreement until there is a deal on future trade relations — a discussion that has yet to start, and could take years.

In a letter released Friday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said May must offer “absolute clarity” that she is urgently seeking a transition agreement.

Unlike Britain overall, Scotland voted to remain in the EU.