INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana University scientist is getting a $9 million boost from a biotech company to further his research into ways to use animal organs in humans.

The IU School of Medicine says Dr. Burcin Ekser’s four-year grant comes from Silver Springs, Maryland-based Lung Biotechnology PBC.

That company was founded in 2015 by United Therapeutics Corp. to address the acute national shortage of transplantable lungs and other organs. About 20 Americans die every day awaiting organ transplants.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that Ekser and his team at IUPUI are working to print three-dimensional pig liver tissue from genetically engineered pig liver cells to develop new research models for transplanting animal organs into humans.

The grant will allow the medical school to collaborate with the company to study engineered organs.

