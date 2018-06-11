Science advisers to the federal government say safety regulators should do more to speed the integration of commercial drones into the nation’s airspace.

The National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine said in a report Monday that federal safety regulators are often “overly conservative” and need to balance the overall benefits of drones instead of focusing only on their risk to airplanes and helicopters.

Academy experts say the Federal Aviation Administration tilts against proposals for commercial uses of unmanned aircraft without considering their potential to reduce other risks and save lives.

For example, they say, when drones are used to inspect cellphone towers it reduces the risk of making workers climb up the towers.

The study was requested by Congress last year.