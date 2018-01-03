NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded higher Wednesday:
Scana Corp., up $8.78 to $47.65
The struggling energy company agreed to be bought by Dominion Energy for $7.9 billion in stock.
MoneyGram International Inc., down $1.20 to $12.11
U.S. regulators rejected the sale of the money transfer to a Chinese firm.
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., up $9.58 to $118.94
The consumer products company said it will try to sell its batteries and appliances businesses.
General Motors Co., up $1.02 to $42.82
Investors were pleased with GM’s sales in December.
Allergan PLC, down 18 cents to $170.14
The Botox maker said it will cut at least $300 million in annual spending and will eliminate 1,000 jobs.
Noble Energy Inc., up 82 cents to $31.01
Energy companies continued to rise as the price of oil increased.
Intel Corp., down $1.59 to $45.26
Technology website The Register reported that Intel’s processors have a security flaw, and fixing it could slow computers that use them.
Casey’s General Stores Inc. up $7.82 to $120.21
A group of investors said the discount store chain should consider selling itself.