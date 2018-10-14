DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Saudi stock market has dropped more than 6.8 percent after President Donald Trump threatened “severe punishment” over the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
The drop in the Tadawul exchange in Riyadh happened Sunday, the first day of trading.
In an interview to be aired Sunday, Trump told CBS’ “60 Minutes” that “We’re going to get to the bottom of it and there will be severe punishment.”
Turkish officials say they fear Saudi agents killed Khashoggi after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. The kingdom has called the allegations “baseless,” but has offered no evidence the writer ever left the consulate.
