MADRID (AP) — The crown prince of Saudi Arabia is on an official visit to long-time commercial ally Spain, where activists are criticizing past and possible future sales of military equipment to the kingdom.

Mohammed bin Salman was due to attend a banquet Thursday with Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia before meeting with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and with Defense Minister Maria Dolores de Cospedal.

The 32-year-old heir to the Saudi throne and Rajoy were scheduled to preside over the signing of bilateral agreements, according to the visit’s official agenda, which provided no further details.

Amnesty International, Greenpeace and Oxfam have criticized a possible contract to build and sell five Navy corvettes, valued at 2 billion euros ($2.47 billion), that Spain is seeking to sign with Saudi Arabia.