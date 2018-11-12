SAP is making its largest acquisition yet as it battles startups including Salesforce.com in selling software to clients that want to better understand their customers.

The $8 billion purchase of Qualtrics International, whose software gathers and analyzes data, is meant to strengthen SAP’s offering in the customer relations management sector. That’s a field Europe’s biggest software company wants to gain a stronger foothold in because it’s growing faster than its core enterprise software business.

SAP anticipates that the transaction will close in the first half of 2019, and Qualtrics will operate as an entity within SAP’s cloud business group. Ryan Smith, Qualtrics’s CEO, will continue to lead the company, which will maintain dual headquarters in Provo, Utah, and Seattle.

Qualtrics employs 370 people in Seattle who work on everything from engineering to marketing, the company said, adding that no layoffs are planned.

Qualtrics collects data on customers, brand, employees and products — such as emails, social media posts and in-app data — to give companies insights into how their customers behave or feel about them. The startup had been planning on listing on Nasdaq in a deal with a potential valuation of up to $4.5 billion.

SAP, led by Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott, has secured financing of 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) to pay for the purchase, the company said late Sunday. This is the German company’s largest deal to date, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, topping its 2014 acquisition of Bellevue-based Concur Technologies for $7.2 billion.

Qualtrics sees sales exceeding $400 million this year and forecasts a forward growth rate of greater than 40 percent. The company’s planned IPO was more than 13 times oversubscribed, CEO Ryan Smith said. The company was valued at $2.5 billion in a 2017 private funding round and its customers include Microsoft, JetBlue Airways and General Electric.

Customers don’t need extensive coding expertise to use Qualtrics’s tools, and can use features such as automated sentiment analysis of open text responses. Saks Fifth Avenue uses Qualtrics to create questionnaires for feedback on its fashion brands; Whole Foods Market uses it to gather and analyze the qualifications of its employees.

“SAP is launching a greater push into CRM, which is growing at 20 percent and is becoming one of the biggest markets in the software space,” said Holger Schmidt, an analyst at Bankhaus Metzler. “It’s about collecting more data — about products, customers and supply chains.”

Bloomberg’s Alex Barinka contributed to this report. Information about Qualtrics’ Seattle staff was reported by Seattle Times staff.