SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co. is closing its office in the New Mexico city where it was founded.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the business had maintained an office in the city despite being acquired years ago by North Carolina-based tobacco giant Reynolds American Inc.

This summer, the fewer than 20 people who work in Santa Fe must either move to North Carolina or leave the company. The bulk of Santa Fe Natural Tobacco’s manufacturing and distribution has been centered in North Carolina since 1996.

The move will close a chapter on one of the more successful startups to take root in Santa Fe. The company built Natural American Spirit cigarettes into a bestselling premium brand.

The company was founded in a shed at the Santa Fe Railyard in 1982 by a group of investors.

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com