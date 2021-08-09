NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Sanderson Farms Inc., up $13.51 to $195.88.

Cargill and Continental Grain formed a joint venture to buy the poultry producer for $4.53 billion.

American National Group Inc., up $15.20 to $188.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners is buying the insurance company for $5.1 billion.

Tyson Foods Inc., up $6.18 to $77.30.

The poultry producer handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts.

Energizer Holdings Inc., down 25 cents to $40.55.

Investors were disappointed by the battery and personal care products company’s profit forecast for the year.

Elanco Animal Health Inc., down $5.69 to $29.67.

The maker of medicines and vaccinations for pets cut its profit forecast for the year.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc., down $15.07 to $275.75.

The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses reported weak fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc., up $6.23 to $18.50.

DraftKings is buying the online casino company in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.56 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 78 cents to $25.61.

Oil prices slumped and dragged down energy stocks.