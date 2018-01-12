BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be leaving the board of The Walt Disney Co. Neither executive will stand for re-election at the company’s annual meeting in March.
A Disney spokesperson says it has become “increasingly difficult for them to avoid conflicts relating to board matters.”
With Disney planning to put ESPN online, Twitter live-streaming sports like NFL football, and Facebook prioritizing live video, online video is a likely area of overlap.
The pending departure of the two Disney board members was revealed in a securities filing Friday.
