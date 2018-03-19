FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Another New Mexico college is raising its tuition amid decrease funding from the state.

The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports San Juan College’s Board of Trustees approved a tuition increase last week to generate more than $500,000 in needed revenue.

The board unanimously decided to increase tuition by $3 per credit hour for resident students and by $9 per credit hour for nonresident students.

Ed DesPlas, vice president of administrative services for the college, says San Juan College has seen significant decreases in funding over the past three years from general state funds, and from oil and gas production revenue.

He says the college last increased tuition in April 2015.

