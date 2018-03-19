FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Another New Mexico college is raising its tuition amid decrease funding from the state.
The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports San Juan College’s Board of Trustees approved a tuition increase last week to generate more than $500,000 in needed revenue.
The board unanimously decided to increase tuition by $3 per credit hour for resident students and by $9 per credit hour for nonresident students.
Ed DesPlas, vice president of administrative services for the college, says San Juan College has seen significant decreases in funding over the past three years from general state funds, and from oil and gas production revenue.
Most Read Business Stories
- Retail turmoil triggers new visions for shopping malls like Northgate in Seattle
- These companies will pay you to shut off your phone
- Amid bidding war for Amazon HQ2, Pittsburgh debates trade-offs
- Big Tech needs to face a Theodore Roosevelt-style trust busting | Jon Talton
- Riders’ excitement turns to yawns in Waymo’s self-driving minivans
He says the college last increased tuition in April 2015.
___
Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com