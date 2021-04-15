SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — San Antonio’s airport was placed on lockdown Thursday after a reported police shooting, but authorities said there was no “active threat to the public.”

The San Antonio Police Department said the airport was locked down as a precaution Thursday afternoon after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property. Authorities have not said where the shooting occurred or described the circumstances.

Police said on Twitter that “no other injuries” were reported.

A San Antonio police spokesman told The Associated Press that it was an “active and open incident” and that no further information was immediately available.

An FBI spokeswoman said agents are assisting San Antonio police at the airport but could not provide further details on the shooting.