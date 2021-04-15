SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — San Antonio’s airport was placed on lockdown Thursday after a reported police shooting, but authorities said there was no “active threat to the public.”

The San Antonio Police Department said the airport was locked down as a precaution Thursday afternoon after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property. Authorities have not said where the shooting occurred or described the circumstances.

Police said on Twitter that “no other injuries” were reported.

A San Antonio police spokesman told The Associated Press that it was an “active and open incident” and that no further information was immediately available.