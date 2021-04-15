SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — San Antonio’s airport was placed on lockdown Thursday after a reported police shooting, but authorities said there was no “active threat to the public.”

The San Antonio Police Department said the airport was locked down as a precaution Thursday afternoon after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property. Police said on Twitter that “no other injuries” were reported.

Airport spokeswoman Evelynn Bailey said airport police responded to the lower level of Terminal A and contained the situation. Flight operations were not interrupted, according to the website FlightAware.com.

A San Antonio police spokesman told The Associated Press that it was an “active and open incident” and that no further information was immediately available. He did not immediately answer questions about who was shot, why, what that person’s health was or who did the shooting.

An FBI spokeswoman said agents are assisting San Antonio police at the airport but could not provide further details on the shooting.