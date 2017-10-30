SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics said Tuesday three executives who have served for the South Korean company for more than two decades will replace three outgoing chief executives.
The appointment announced in the middle of Samsung’s run of record-breaking blockbuster earnings shows it has opted for stability rather than a big shakeup at a time when its de facto leader Lee Jae-yong is facing a five-year prison sentence. Lee is fighting the conviction in an appeals court.
Kim Kinam will lead Samsung’s semiconductor and display businesses while Kim Hyunsuk will be the head of its consumer electronics division and Koh Dongjin, the head of the mobile business, Samsung said in a statement.
Samsung also named Lee Sang-hoon, chief financial officer, as the new chairman for the board.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
They replace three outgoing chief executives at Samsung to oversee operations of its enormous businesses in the absence of the founding family members.
Samsung said new leadership was announced for the next phase of growth, but the trio is well-known in the industry since they have been leading Samsung’s key teams for the past few years.