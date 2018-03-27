SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Despite safety concerns, a recreational ax-throwing venue in Salt Lake City has been approved for a license to serve beer.

The state liquor commission approved on Tuesday Social Axe Throwing’s request for a recreational beer license. The business asserted that it’s “substantially similar” to other recreational businesses that serve beer.

Social Axe co-owner Mark Floyd said his company “is a recreational amenity almost identical to a bowling alley,” except customers throw axes at wooden targets.

But that nature of the business does have some members of the state commission worried. The commission asked the company to return in six months and report on any safety issues or underage drinking problems.

Floyd said employees will scan IDs at the door and minors will be required to wear a wristband.