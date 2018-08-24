BEAN STATION, Tenn. (AP) — A state inspection that took place days after an immigration raid at a Tennessee slaughterhouse has resulted in more than $41,000 in fines for working conditions at the plant.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration lists 27 violations, including 23 deemed “serious.” The violations include lack of appropriate eye or face protection, inadequate safety training, hazardous chemicals inadequately labeled and toilet facilities not maintained.

James Brantley, the owner of Southeastern Provision meatpacking plant in Bean Station, agreed last week to plead guilty to employing unauthorized immigrants, tax evasion and wire fraud. An attorney for Brantley did not respond to an email Friday seeking comment about the violations.

Civil rights activists have said the April raid may have been the biggest employment crackdown under President Donald Trump’s administration.