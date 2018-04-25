COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The leader of Republicans in the South Carolina House is asking representatives to reject a bill that cuts most of the charges utility customers are paying for two abandoned nuclear plants.

A lot is riding on Wednesday’s debate beyond cutting South Carolina Electric & Gas bills. Virginia-based Dominion Energy has said passing either of two proposals now being floated in the Legislature would likely cause the company to revoke its offer to buy SCE&G’s parent company, SCANA Corp.

The House measure cuts the entire 18 percent charge. The Senate’s cuts 13 percent off bills.

If the House doesn’t agree, the proposal goes to a conference committee and may not pass before the Legislature adjourns May 10.

Gov. Henry McMaster has said he’ll veto any proposal that doesn’t cut the entire fee.