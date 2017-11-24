NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A South African energy and chemical company says it’s dropping plans for a $14 billion U.S. plant to convert natural gas to liquid fuels because of low oil prices and a volatile market. For the same reasons, it says it’s also pulling out of Canadian shale.

Sasol made the announcement Thursday in a news release posted on its website.

The plant would have been in the southwest Louisiana city of Lake Charles.

Spokesmen for Louisiana Economic Development and the mayor’s office in Lake Charles did not immediately respond to emailed and phoned requests for comment.

Sasol says it will sell its shale assets in Canada’s Montney Basin.