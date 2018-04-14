MOSCOW (AP) — Large protests have taken place in nine cities and towns in the Moscow region over pollution from landfills and against government plans to build a garbage incinerator.
Public dismay with refuse disposal around the Russian capital increased sharply in March after scores of children in the town of Volokolamsk were sickened with symptoms of gas poisoning linked to a landfill.
On Saturday, several hundred demonstrators marched to the entrance of the landfill, but dispersed because of unpleasant fumes, the Dozhd internet TV channel reported.
Several thousand Russians protested in Serpukhov, 90 kilometers (50 miles) south of Moscow, where residents want a landfill to be closed. In the town of Lobnya, hundreds demonstrated against the planned construction of a garbage incinerator.
