A Russian millionaire who U.S. authorities allege participated in a scheme to steal information on computer networks and use it to trade shares of companies, bringing in tens of millions of dollars illegally, was denied bail Wednesday.

Vladislav Klyushin, 41, who works for an information technology company with ties to the Russian government, is one of five Russian nationals who played a role in the scheme that netted $82 million from 2018 through 2020, federal authorities said. The others remain at large.

Klyushin’s attorney argued for release with conditions, including $2.5 million bond, with home detention in a one-bedroom unit in Boston’s Seaport District, and electronic monitoring.

Prosecutors argued in court papers that given his wealth, the seriousness of the charges, and the potential of decades in prison, Klyushin is a high risk to flee.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler in Boston agreed, saying as a sophisticated businessman and international traveler, Klyushin “presents a substantial risk of flight.”

Klyushin, who appeared at Wednesday’s hearing via video, pleaded not guilty to conspiring to obtain unauthorized access to computers, and to commit wire fraud and securities fraud; aiding and abetting wire fraud; aiding and abetting unauthorized access to computers; and aiding and abetting securities fraud.