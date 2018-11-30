Share story

By
The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Cybersecurity experts at consulting firm Accenture are warning that Russian hackers are using public interest in Brexit as a lure in their latest phishing emails.

The company’s security division issued an advisory Thursday about a Brexit-themed document intended to deliver malware to targets.

Accenture said the Microsoft Word file started circulating the same day this month that the British government agreed on a draft of its agreement to leave the European Union.

The document had Brexit in its file name but contained only garbled text used to trick users into activating a macro command to load malicious content.

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Accenture said it appears the cyberattackers were Russian based on software used in previous hacking attempts. It added that they often use news headlines to trick victims.

The Associated Press