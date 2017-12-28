MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says authorities are looking into recent failures in Russia’s space industry.
In the most embarrassing incident in recent months, a satellite launched from Russia’s new Launchpad was lost due to a programming error.
Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Wednesday that the Meteor-M weather satellite, which was launched Nov. 28 from the new Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East, was lost because it was programmed with the bearings for takeoff from Baikonur, Russia’s main launch pad that it leases in Kazakhstan.
The loss of the satellite and the corruption scandals around the construction of Vostochny have put pressure on Rogozin, who oversees the space industry.
Asked about a possible overhaul of Russia’s space industry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that officials are looking into the situation.