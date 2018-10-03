MOSCOW (AP) — The World Chess Federation says it has elected a former Russian government official as its new president.
FIDE said that Arkady Dvorkovich was elected to the job Wednesday at its general assembly in Georgia.
The 46-year-old Dvorkovich served more than six years as Russia’s deputy prime minister overseeing energy industries. An avid chess player himself, Dvorkovich promised to “take FIDE up to the highest standards of professionalism, efficiency and transparency.”
He promised in his program that FIDE’s development fund will receive 3 million euros (about $3.5 million) as soon as the first year and will reach 12 million euros (nearly $14 million) over four years, while FIDE taxes and fees will decrease considerably.
Dvorkovich also pledged to promote chess across the world and make the World Championship cycle more visible.