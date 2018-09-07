NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Russian hacker accused of the biggest theft yet of consumer data from a U.S. financial institution has been extradited from the country of Georgia to the United States.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman says Andrei Tyurin was arrested by Georgian authorities to face charges he engaged in securities market manipulation, illegal online gambling and payment processing fraud schemes.

Tyurin is alleged to have worked with at least three others starting in 2012 to steal data on more than 80 million customers from an unnamed Manhattan-based financial institution in what prosecutors say is the largest single theft of its kind.

The 35-year-old is also alleged to have targeted other U.S. financial institutions, brokerage firms, financial news publishers and other American companies.

A message was left with his attorney.