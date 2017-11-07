CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) — A rural hospital in the Mississippi Delta has been sold by one Tennessee company to another.
Northwest Mississippi Medical Center, in Clarksdale, has 181 beds.
Community Health Systems, Inc., based in Franklin, Tennessee, said in a news release that one of its subsidiaries completed the sale of the hospital Nov. 1 to Curea (CURE-a) Health, based in Clinton, Tennessee.
Curea is a not-for-profit company that also owns hospitals in Amory and Batesville, Mississippi; and in Russellville, Haleyville and Winfield, Alabama.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- $500M hole: How hot economy, city requests punctured Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail budget VIEW
- Blair Walsh's bad day might have cost the Seahawks a win, but give him credit for owning it WATCH
- Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack VIEW
Community Health Systems still has nine hospitals in Mississippi, all with Merit Health in the name. Two are in Flowood. The others are in Biloxi, Brandon, Canton, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Natchez and Vicksburg.