NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
RPM International Inc. (RPM), up $5.26 to $98.06.
The specialty chemicals company beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI), up $10.08 to $177.46.
The lighting maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.
Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE), down $9.07 to $104.57.
The Hydro Flask maker expects stagnant earnings this quarter because of retailers’ growing caution.
Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM), down $3.08 to $44.52.
The egg producer’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell far short of analysts’ forecasts.
A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN), down $4.39 to $10.78.
The provider of networking technologies gave investors a disappointing financial update.
Insulet Corp. (PODD), down $5.80 to $151.
The maker of insulin infusion systems’ chief financial officer is stepping down.
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), down $3.57 to $112.26.
Energy companies slipped along with the price of crude oil.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), up 66 cents to $15.56.
The data analysis company is reportedly close to securing a contract with Britain’s National Health Service.