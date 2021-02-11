Seattle-based A Place for Rover, which bills itself as the world’s largest network of pet sitters and dog walkers, said it plans to go public by combining with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in a deal that would also bring it $375 million in fresh capital.

Rover said it has agreed to merge with Nebula Caravel Acquisition, a SPAC or blind-pool company sponsored by True Wind Capital. The deal values the company at $1.35 billion, and when completed will give Rover a listing on Nasdaq under the ticker ROVR, according to a news release.

Rover said co-founder and CEO Aaron Easterly will continue to lead the company. “A public listing will provide the capital to accelerate the expansion of core service offerings, support other pet types, and continue to grow our geographic footprint,” he said.

Rover, founded in 2011, says its network of 500,000 pet-care providers in North America and Europe has served more than 2 million customers.

The move is the latest in a flurry of going-public deals fueled by a recent explosion in SPAC offerings, where a sponsor — often a high-profile business figure or investment bank — raises money from investors without a stated acquisition target, and then shops around for a private company to absorb.

Investors in the SPAC have an opportunity to withdraw once they have reviewed Rover’s financials, which have not yet been published.