SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Organizers of a Utah technology summit say former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney has agreed to speak at next week’s event in Salt Lake City.

The former presidential candidate who is expected to make a run for the U.S. Senate in Utah next year is scheduled to speak at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit next Friday.

More than 10,000 participants have registered for the two-day event that opens on Thursday at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Romney is expected to talk about technological and economic opportunities in Utah during a fireside chat discussion with Alex Dunn, the president of Vivint Smart Home who worked for Romney’s gubernatorial campaign in Massachusetts.

Other speakers include former NFL quarterback and BYU alum Steve Young.