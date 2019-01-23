BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian opposition parties have asked Parliament to convene to strike down measures that could invalidate hundreds of corruption cases and levy extra taxes on banks and energy companies.

Some 114 lawmakers from the Liberal Party and other opposition parties on Wednesday asked Parliament to return from its winter recess next week to vote on the measures.

The development comes after President Klaus Iohannis and the European Union voiced concern about a planned government decree that could lead to the suspension of corruption trials and verdicts and result in resentencing in the case of some convictions.

Separately, the Social Democrat government unveiled a surprise plan in December to impose extra taxes on banks, sparking criticism about legislative predictability.

Amid the uncertainty, the Romanian leu lost 0.9 percent overnight.