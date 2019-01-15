BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — French carmaker Renault has recalled some 13,300 Dacia automobiles in Romania over safety issues with the driver’s air bag inflator.

The company said it was recalling the Dacia Logan, Lodgy and Dokker, all manufactured in Romania, citing possible defects in the case of a collision. It said motorists could get the inflators replaced free of charge at Dacia dealers.

The announcement was published Tuesday by the National Consumer Protection Authority.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Renault sold about 655,000 Dacia vehicles in 2017, most of them outside Romania. Logan is the best-selling model in Romania.