BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A top Romanian court has struck down legislation that would have allowed lawmakers and other public officials to own businesses.
The Constitutional Court ruled Tuesday that the legislation approved by Parliament in December wasn’t constitutional.
The development came after President Klaus Iohannis wrote to the court in January, alerting it to the legislation which he said “diminished the standards of integrity” expected of officials and undermined the rule of law.
Iohannis evoked a European Union report that urged Romania to ensure that officials weren’t exempt from laws on the conflict of interest and unjustified wealth.
Most Read Business Stories
- More ‘boomerang’ employees return to Microsoft as corporate culture shifts
- Is peak construction over? Seattle development declines at fastest rate in more than a decade
- Nordstrom rejects family’s $50-a-share take-private offer, threatens to terminate discussions
- From PepsiCo janitor to exec — powered by spicy Cheetos and entrepreneurship
- New York grows tech scene but doesn’t want to become another Silicon Valley
The EU, magistrates and ordinary Romanians have publicly opposed a judicial overhaul being implemented by the left-wing ruling coalition. They say the proposals will weaken judicial independence and harm efforts to combat corruption.