Rolls-Royce Motor Cars began offering what could be the world’s most expensive cooler.

The Champagne Chest, which starts at $47,100 before taxes, comes with a couple of coolers made from black anodized aluminum and carbon fiber, according to the luxury carmaker. Rolls-Royce will throw in four glasses and cotton napkins. There is also a configuration of the chest available to store some caviar.

Should the chest be insufficient to hold your al fresco dining needs, there’s the $46,000 Picnic Hamper Rolls-Royce began offering in 2016.