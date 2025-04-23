(Bloomberg) — Roku, the maker of popular streaming-TV products, rolled out an upgraded operating system, a pair of streaming sticks, new TV sets and home security cameras.

The updated operating system provides new content-discovery features, including areas that show trailers for upcoming movies and sports highlights. The San Jose, California-based company announced the new devices at an event Wednesday in New York, saying they usher in its “next chapter.”

The new streaming devices, which compete with products like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, are called the Roku Streaming Stick and Roku Streaming Stick Plus. They’re priced at $30 and $40, respectively. The more expensive model offers 4K video.

The company also rolled out new Roku-branded TV sets with an improved picture, better sound and a Bluetooth streaming mode for headphones. It’s also introducing a 85-inch model for the first time.

Battery-powered home security cameras are available for both indoor and outdoor use. The cameras record in 1080p resolution, can stream video to a mobile app, are weather resistant and have an unusually long battery life. The first model, the Roku Battery Camera, is marketed as lasting six months, while a Plus version can go two years.

The company is entering a new area — projectors — by introducing a reference design for such a device. That will allow third parties to build projectors with the Roku operating system built in.

Roku is pushing its products into new markets, including bringing the new streaming sticks to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the UK and several countries across Central and South America. Its Sports Zone feature, a dedicated area for sports programming, is coming to Mexico for the first time. The company said it has products — whether devices or its platform — running in over 90 million homes globally.

Roku generated 86% of its $4.1 billion in revenue last year from its software platform, with the rest coming from devices. Sales of the devices topped $500 million for the first time since 2020.

Roku shares are down about 20% this year on concerns over profitability, the potential impact of tariffs and a desire from investors to see major new products. Even though Roku is expanding into new product areas, Chief Executive Officer Anthony Wood said at the event Wednesday that “streaming remains our unwavering focus.”

