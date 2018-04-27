ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Officials say a proposed transmission project could bring over 200 jobs to Sweetwater County in southwest Wyoming.

The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports that Rocky Mountain Power representatives hosted a public meeting this week in Rock Springs about the proposal that would affect Sweetwater and Carbon counties.

PacifiCorp Purchasing Manager Miritt Comforti says the project is a win, win, win for the company, community and economy.

The company is proposing to build a 140-mile (225 kilmeters), 500-kilovolt transmission segment and substation facilities as part of a Gateway West Transmission Line Project and Energy 2020. The transmission lines and substations would run from the Shirley Basin Substation, north of Medicine Bow, to the Jim Bridger Substation outside Superior.

The project is still going through regulatory approval.

