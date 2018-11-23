The China nod, less than two months after the companies won U.S. antitrust approval, opens the way for one of the biggest deals in aviation history.

United Technologies secured approval in China for its $23 billion purchase of aerospace supplier Rockwell Collins, clearing the final hurdle to complete a megadeal that was reached more than a year ago.

Rockwell’s shares jumped 9.2 percent Friday and United Technologies gained 2.6 percent. The decision, posted on the website of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation, comes as a relief to investors who were concerned that the megadeal could be held up as trade tensions between the U.S. and China intensify.

The China nod, less than two months after the companies won U.S. antitrust approval, opens the way for one of the biggest deals in aviation history. The combination marries United Technologies’ Pratt & Whitney jet engines with Rockwell’s cockpit technology and interiors.

It will give United Technologies the scale and negotiating power to counter pressure from Boeing and Airbus for discounts.

The transaction is expected to close within three business days, United Technologies said in a statement Friday.

The company made more than 40 percent of its 2017 revenue overseas, and China was the final regulatory approval needed after Brazil and the Union European gave the green light.

United Technologies will now focus on whether to break up, an idea that has been pushed by activist investor Bill Ackman and another high-profile shareholder, Dan Loeb.

United Technologies’ recent results underscored the pressure to potentially split the company into stand-alone aerospace, climate-controls and elevator businesses. The Pratt and aerospace units were standouts last quarter amid a boom in the industry, while sales at the Otis business were weak. And the stock has underperformed its aerospace peers in the past two years.