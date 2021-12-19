STOKE Space Technologies, a Kent-based company testing engines in Moses Lake as part of an effort to create a reusable rocket, has secured $65 million in funding to continue its research and development work.

“This lets us scale up the operations and get to the next step,” said Andy Lapsa, CEO and co-founder. “And a lot of that work will be done in Moses Lake.”

According to a company news release, the $65 million was raised as part of an initial sale of shares in STOKE Space Technologies to a host of companies led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a venture capital firm founded by Bill Gates to develop green and sustainable energy.

STOKE is developing “a fully and rapidly reusable” rocket that “will provide low-cost, on-demand access to and from any location in orbit,” from low-earth orbit to geostationary positions and even the moon, according to the news release.

Lapsa, who previously oversaw rocket engine design for Blue Origin, said the company is creating a completely reusable second-stage vehicle. When he founded STOKE Space Technologies with fellow Blue Origin veteran and STOKE Chief Technology Officer Thomas Feldman, they had no idea how they were going to create that 100% reusable vehicle.

“It’s the last unsolved problem,” Lapsa said. “Coming back from orbit is very different, there are different phases of aerodynamics. It’s a very challenging proposition.”

Advertising

“We had no idea how we were going to do it,” he added.

STOKE has already started construction work expanding its Moses Lake test facility near Grant County International Airport and plans to hire in positions ranging from general helper to rocket technicians, test engineers and project managers.

“We’re excited to build a state-of-the-art facility out there,” Lapsa said.