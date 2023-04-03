Rivian Automotive reaffirmed its 2023 target for electric vehicle production even as the automaker’s output slowed in the first three months of the year.

The company built 9,395 battery-electric vehicles in the first quarter, according to a statement Monday. That topped the 8,752 average of analysts’ estimates but was down from the 10,020 units pumped out in the prior quarter. Rivian — which makes two consumer EVs and a delivery van for Amazon, one of its biggest investors — delivered 7,946 to customers in the first quarter.

Rivian’s stock slid 16% this year through Friday’s close.

The Irvine, Calif.-based company was seen as a leading challenger to EV market leader Tesla after a blockbuster 2021 listing. However, its first year of production was marked by multiple setbacks, including missed targets due to a supply chain crunch and a sharp drop in its shares.

Rivian in late February said it expected to build 50,000 EVs this year, a figure the company reiterated Monday. Management has told employees internally that a total of 62,000 was possible for 2023, Bloomberg reported.

“This is a great start to the year, and we remain on track to hit our annual production guidance,” Rivian Chief Operations Officer Frank Klein said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to taking this momentum forward.”