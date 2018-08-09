Rite Aid will now be forced to search for answers amid changes in the health-care system spurred by Amazon and other deep-pocketed new competitors

Rite Aid shares sank Thursday after the drugstore operator’s proposed merger with Boise-based Albertsons was called off, leaving the company with dwindling options amid a rapid transformation of the pharmacy business.

The collapse of the deal is the second time an attempt to combine with a larger retailer has failed for Rite Aid, after its proposed merger with Walgreens Boots Alliance fell apart last year.

The company will now be forced to search for answers while its bigger rivals overhaul their business models amid wider changes in the health-care system. Additionally, deep-pocketed new competitors, including Amazon, are pushing into the pharmacy business.

Shares of Rite Aid declined 11.5 percent to $1.54 Thursday. The drugstore chain has lost more than three-quarters of its market value since the beginning of 2017.

Rite Aid management “will now, after multiple attempts to sell the business, have to go back to the drawing board, which is likely going to be a heavy lift,” said Evercore ISI analyst Ross Muken.

Retailers have been under growing pressure from online competitors, affecting grocers and the corner drugstore alike. Combining with Rite Aid would have helped Boise-based Albertsons combat companies like Amazon that are increasing their food offerings. Amazon also agreed earlier this summer to buy online pharmacy company PillPack for about $1 billion.

Compounding the pressure on Rite Aid, pharmacy giant CVS Health agreed late last year to acquire health insurer Aetna for $68 billion, in a deal that could combine more health services and put increased pressure on stand-alone drugstores that don’t have in-house drug-benefit managers or insurance operations.

Rite Aid canceled a special shareholders meeting scheduled for Thursday and its board is evaluating governance changes at the company. There won’t be a termination fee for either side, according to a statement.

Opposition to the transaction had increased before the expected shareholder vote. Rite Aid and Albertsons, backed by private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, opted to pull the plug on the deal late Wednesday.

“While we believed in the merits of the combination with Albertsons, we have heard the views expressed by our stockholders and are committed to moving forward and executing our strategic plan as a stand-alone company,” Rite Aid Chief Executive Officer John Standley said in a statement.

In February, Rite Aid agreed to be bought by Albertsons, in a transaction that would have given shareholders of the grocery chain ownership of more than 70 percent of the combined company. It also would have given the grocer’s private-equity owners a path to exit their 2006 investment without going through an initial public offering in a turbulent market.

In the weeks leading up to the deal vote, however, two prominent proxy advisers recommended that shareholders vote against it. It “does not appear that Rite Aid shareholders would receive a fair ownership interest in the combined company,” said Institutional Shareholder Services in a report in late July obtained by Bloomberg.

Glass Lewis & Co. opposed the transaction, saying it would yield no premium for Rite Aid holders. It also said the negotiations “raise significant questions around possible conflicts of interest” as a Rite Aid board member negotiating the deal had “an ongoing outside relationship with Cerberus.”

Evercore analyst Muken said the deal’s termination underlines “our belief this was a ‘lose, lose’ scenario.”

Rite Aid on Monday reduced its full-year earnings projections and said its generic purchasing efficiencies were significantly below its previous experience.

While the prescription-drug businesses at pharmacies have been relatively stable, front-of-the-store sales have been in decline. Giant retailers like Walmart and Amazon have been looking to play a bigger role, and the result has been consolidation in the industry.

The Albertsons agreement came after Rite Aid’s failed attempt to sell itself to Walgreens. That merger fell apart last year amid scrutiny by U.S. antitrust authorities.

In September, Walgreens won approval to buy 1,932 Rite Aid stores, three distribution centers and related assets for $4.4 billion. The store purchases were completed earlier this year.

The Walgreens deal would have given Rite Aid shareholders at least $6.50 a share in cash. Under the Albertsons deal, Rite Aid shareholders would have gotten at most 18.32 cents a share in stock, plus Albertsons stock.